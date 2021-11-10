  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BITS Pilani begins admission process for integrated learning programmes for working individuals

    WILP offers a variety of programmes, including BTech, MTech, MSc, MBA, and certificate holders. These are only available to professionals in IT & ITES, automotive, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and BFSI.

    BITS Pilani begins admission process for Integrated Learning Programmes for working individuals gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pilani, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    BITS Pilani has begun the admission process for its Work Integrated Learning Programmes, designed for and available to only working people seeking to advance their educational credentials in industry-relevant technology and management disciplines. WILP offers a variety of programmes, including BTech, MTech, MSc, MBA, and certificate holders. These are only available to professionals in IT & ITES, automotive, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and BFSI.

    Classes will be held primarily on weekends or after business hours, allowing working professionals to pursue these programmes without interrupting their careers. The courses will be delivered using a combination of classroom and experiential learning methods. Lab exercises, assignments, case studies, and work-integrated activities are examples of experiential learning. Working professionals interested in applying to the programmes may visit BITS Pilani's official website at bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in. The registration deadline is December 6.

    Also Read | UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Employees in the IT and ITES sectors can pursue WILP, focusing on trending topics such as data analytics, business analytics, the Internet of Things, embedded systems, security, networks and cloud, fintech, software engineering, infrastructure management, and so on.

    Professionals in the manufacturing industry can pursue programmes that concentrate on automotive electronics, automotive engineering, design engineering, digital manufacturing, process engineering, quality management, and manufacturing control.

    Also Read | TCS to Wipro to HCL: Top Indian companies hiring fresh graduates

    In a statement, BITS Pilani said, approximately the previous 40 years, the programme has enabled over 87,000 working individuals to get industry-relevant higher education certificates without taking a professional vacation. The course intends to give them the greatest quality education experience relevant to their specialisation and options to upgrade and stay relevant, all without requiring them to take any professional pauses.

     

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE releases Class 10th 12th admit cards students can change centres till Nov 10 more gcw

    CBSE releases Class 10th, 12th admit cards, students can change centres till Nov 10 & more

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    CBSE to release admit cards for classes 10 12 on November 9 gcw

    CBSE to release admit cards for Class 10th, 12th on November 9

    Video Icon
    AIBE All India Bar Examination XVI Answer Key 2021 release how to download

    AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 to be released today; check how to download it

    Video Icon
    AIBE XVI Question paper, answer key to be released in next two days gcw

    AIBE XVI: Question paper, answer key to be released in next two days

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Sooryavanshi entered Rs 100cr club; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film also sold to Netflix for this amount SCJ

    Sooryavanshi entered Rs 100cr club; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film also sold to Netflix for this amount

    Video Icon
    Gujarat riots: SC adjourns hearing on Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Modi to November 11-dnm

    Gujarat riots: SC adjourns hearing on Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Modi to November 11

    Video Icon
    Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR RCB

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan several killed, injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia-dnm

    Rajasthan: At least 12 killed, several injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon