BITS Pilani begins admission process for integrated learning programmes for working individuals

BITS Pilani has begun the admission process for its Work Integrated Learning Programmes, designed for and available to only working people seeking to advance their educational credentials in industry-relevant technology and management disciplines. WILP offers a variety of programmes, including BTech, MTech, MSc, MBA, and certificate holders. These are only available to professionals in IT & ITES, automotive, manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and BFSI.

Classes will be held primarily on weekends or after business hours, allowing working professionals to pursue these programmes without interrupting their careers. The courses will be delivered using a combination of classroom and experiential learning methods. Lab exercises, assignments, case studies, and work-integrated activities are examples of experiential learning. Working professionals interested in applying to the programmes may visit BITS Pilani's official website at bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in. The registration deadline is December 6.

Employees in the IT and ITES sectors can pursue WILP, focusing on trending topics such as data analytics, business analytics, the Internet of Things, embedded systems, security, networks and cloud, fintech, software engineering, infrastructure management, and so on.

Professionals in the manufacturing industry can pursue programmes that concentrate on automotive electronics, automotive engineering, design engineering, digital manufacturing, process engineering, quality management, and manufacturing control.

In a statement, BITS Pilani said, approximately the previous 40 years, the programme has enabled over 87,000 working individuals to get industry-relevant higher education certificates without taking a professional vacation. The course intends to give them the greatest quality education experience relevant to their specialisation and options to upgrade and stay relevant, all without requiring them to take any professional pauses.