    Bihar Police SSC 2022: Main exam admit card released, here's how to download it

    This recruitment drive is being launched to fill 2213 positions, of which 1998 are for Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for Sergeant.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) published the Mains admit card for the position of Police Sub-Inspector on April 5. Using their credentials, candidates may get their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

    The Bihar Police Service Commission (BPSSC) will hold the Bihar Police SI Main Exam on April 24. On December 26, 2021, the preliminary examination was performed in two shifts. The test was passed by 265681 pupils and failed by 167590.

    Here's how to download admit card:

    • Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in to see the official website.
    • Click on the link that says, Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the Post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police, on the webpage. (Advertisement No. 03/2020)
    • Enter your information and click the Submit button.
    • Your admission card will be shown on the screen.
    • Examine and save the admission card for future use.

    BPSSC posted these vacancies in August of last year, and applications were accepted online in August and September of 2020.

