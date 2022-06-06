AP SSC Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result today; know details

Initially, the AP SSC Results were scheduled to be released on June 4, 2022. However, due to a technical fault during the press conference, BSE AP and authorities agreed to postpone the presentation of Manabadi 10th Results 2022 until today.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, BSE AP, will finally issue AP SSC Results 2022 today, June 6, 2022. After a two-day delay, Manabadi AP 1oth Class Results 2022 are now available, and the Marks Memo link will be unlocked at 12 pm. Students may view their results online at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com, and other websites.

For roughly 6.5 lakh students, the AP 10th Class Results 2022 Manabadi link will also be opened today. Initially, the AP SSC Results were scheduled to be released on June 4, 2022. However, due to a technical fault during the press conference, BSE AP and authorities agreed to postpone the presentation of Manabadi 10th Results 2022 until today.

Students may verify their SSC 2022 AP 10th results by following the methods outlined below:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link' link.

In the relevant area, enter a student's roll number.

To save it, click the submit button.

On the screen, the online BSEAP results 2022 marks memo will show.

Make a printout or a snapshot of it to use later.

Here is the list of websites to check AP Class 10 result 2022:

bse.ap.gov.in

manabadi.com 10th results 2022

bie.ap.gov.in 2022

SSC results 2022 AP may be accessed on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. They may also access the AP 10th results 2022 by sending an SMS to a certain number.

bse.ap.gov.in\sresults.nic.in

