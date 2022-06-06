AP SSC Results 2022: Results out; Prakasam district secures highest pass percentage, girl perform better

AP residential schools have achieved the highest pass percentage of 91.10 per cent. Regular applicants pass at a rate of 67.26 per cent. For 2022, the total pass percentage is 64.02 percent.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC class 10 result was released today, June 6, after being delayed on the result day. The test was passed by 64.02 percent of pupils. The results are available at bseap.gov.in.

Prakasam district has the greatest pass rate (78.30%), while Anantapur has the lowest pass percentage (49.70%). AP residential schools have achieved the highest pass percentage of 91.10 percent. Regular applicants pass at a rate of 67.26 percent. For 2022, the total pass percentage is 64.02 percent.

The pass percentage of boys is 64.02% and among girls, it is 70.70%. The overall pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26%.

Aside from the grades, students must properly review the findings to guarantee they are error-free. The AP class 10 online marksheet will serve as a placeholder for future academic success. As a result, it is vital to guarantee that the information on it is correct. Here are a few things to look for:

Student's name with spelling

Personal information

Exam dates, school name, and spellings

Total points

Calculation of percentages and grades

The pass/fail status

Subject names and spellings

Proper roll number

The examinations were taken by a total of 6,21,799 candidates, with 6.14 lakh passing. The pass percentage currently stands at 64.02 percent. There are 3,02,474 females and 3,63,000 boys among the total number of students that sat the exam. However, the total pass rate has decreased. All pupils passed the exam in 2021 and 2020. From 2016 to 2019, more than 90% of students passed the AP SSC test.

