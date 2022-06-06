Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP SSC Results 2022: Results out; Prakasam district secures highest pass percentage, girl perform better

    AP residential schools have achieved the highest pass percentage of 91.10 per cent. Regular applicants pass at a rate of 67.26 per cent. For 2022, the total pass percentage is 64.02 percent.

    AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 Prakasam district secures highest pass percentage girl perform better gcw
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Andhra Pradesh, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh SSC class 10 result was released today, June 6, after being delayed on the result day. The test was passed by 64.02 percent of pupils. The results are available at bseap.gov.in.

    Prakasam district has the greatest pass rate (78.30%), while Anantapur has the lowest pass percentage (49.70%). AP residential schools have achieved the highest pass percentage of 91.10 percent. Regular applicants pass at a rate of 67.26 percent. For 2022, the total pass percentage is 64.02 percent.

    The pass percentage of boys is 64.02% and among girls, it is 70.70%. The overall pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26%.

    Also Read | AP SSC Results 2022: Class 10 result declared; 64.02% pass percentage

    Aside from the grades, students must properly review the findings to guarantee they are error-free. The AP class 10 online marksheet will serve as a placeholder for future academic success. As a result, it is vital to guarantee that the information on it is correct. Here are a few things to look for:

    • Student's name with spelling
    • Personal information
    • Exam dates, school name, and spellings
    • Total points
    • Calculation of percentages and grades
    • The pass/fail status
    • Subject names and spellings
    • Proper roll number

    The examinations were taken by a total of 6,21,799 candidates, with 6.14 lakh passing. The pass percentage currently stands at 64.02 percent. There are 3,02,474 females and 3,63,000 boys among the total number of students that sat the exam. However, the total pass rate has decreased. All pupils passed the exam in 2021 and 2020. From 2016 to 2019, more than 90% of students passed the AP SSC test.

    Also read: WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board announces class 10 results, Know how to check, official websites

    Also read: AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Know minimum marks here s how to check results through DigiLocker gcw

    RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Know minimum marks, here's how to check results through DigiLocker

    RBSE Class 12 result 2022 Rajasthan Board to announce results today how to check on website through SMS gcw

    RBSE Class 12 result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; how to check on website, through SMS

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download - adt

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    AP SSC Results 2022 Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result today know details gcw

    AP SSC Results 2022: Class 10 result declared; 64.02% pass percentage

    GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage - adt

    GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage

    Recent Stories

    Spicejet Airline confirms 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine - adt

    Spicejet Airline confirms 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine

    Heatwave returns to Delhi mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius gcw

    Heatwave returns to Delhi, mercury likely to touch 44 degree Celsius

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana

    Sunday Box Office Kamal Haasan Vikram Adivi Sesh Major Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj weekend report drb

    Box Office Report: Vikram, Major continue to soar while Samrat Prithviraj trails behind

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7 5 things you should know about it gcw

    Moto G82 5G to release on June 7: 5 things you should know about it

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon