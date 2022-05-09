TS POLYCET 2022: Application process begins today, Know eligibility criteria, details here

Telangana's government of the Department of Technical Education will begin registering for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET 2022, on May 9, 2022. The TS POLYCET application form can be accessed from the official site, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in and polycetts.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to appear for the TS POLYCET 2022 must go through the application process once it is out on the portal. To move ahead with the application form, the candidates must register first.

The deadline for the TS POLYCET 2022 application process is June 4, 2022. The last date for the registration, along with the late fee of Rs 100, is June 5, 2022. The TS POLYCET will be held on June 30, 2022. The TS POLYCET result will be conducted on June 30, 2022. Following the official notification, the TS POLYCET result will be out after 12 days of the exam.

Also read: CLAT 2022: Application process conclude on May 9

How to fill the form:

1) Go to the TS POLYCET official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link to fill out the application form.

3) Fill in details such as name, gender, and mobile number and complete the registration process.

4) Key in the required details in the application form, such as educational qualifications, address, etc.

5) Upload the documents like photographs and scanned signatures.

6) Make the payment through a debit or credit card, net banking, or UPI.

7) Preview all details and then submit.

Also read: KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

Know the eligibility criteria,

1) Candidates must have passed the SSC (10th Class) or any other equivalent examination recognised by the governments of Telangana and AP on the first attempt in 2022.

2) Candidates must be under the age of 18 at the time of application (21 years in the case of students belonging to SC and ST categories).

3) International students must be of Indian nationality, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

Also read: IISER Admission 2022: Application process to commence today, Know details