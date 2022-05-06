KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

For the reservation, the candidates should upload photos, signatures, date of birth proof, nativity proof and other documents before May 10, 2022, by 5.00 pm.

The deadline for the application KEAM 2022 has been extended by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Therefore, the Candidates can now submit their application by May 10 through its official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The official statement read that last day of the online submission of the application for the admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Climate Change & Environmental Science, Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended till May 10, 2022, up to 5 pm.

For the reservation, the candidates should upload photos, signatures, date of birth proof, nativity proof, and other documents before May 10 by 5.00 pm.

Learn how to apply

1) Go to the official website of KEAM, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

2) Click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’ on the homepage.

3) Click on the registration link.

4) Key in the required details and fill out the application form.

5) Make the application fees and submit the form.

6) Take a printout for future use.

Also Read: KEAM 2022: Exams postponed, check the new date here

Also Read: TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket

Also Read: BPSSC releases admit cards of FRO/ Enforcement SI PET; check how to download