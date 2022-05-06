Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

    For the reservation, the candidates should upload photos, signatures, date of birth proof, nativity proof and other documents before May 10, 2022, by 5.00 pm.

    New Delhi, First Published May 6, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    The deadline for the application KEAM 2022 has been extended by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Therefore, the Candidates can now submit their application by May 10 through its official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

    The official statement read that last day of the online submission of the application for the admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Climate Change & Environmental Science, Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended till May 10, 2022, up to 5 pm.  

    For the reservation, the candidates should upload photos, signatures, date of birth proof, nativity proof, and other documents before May 10 by 5.00 pm.

    Learn how to apply
    1) Go to the official website of KEAM, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.
    2) Click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’ on the homepage.
    3) Click on the registration link.
    4) Key in the required details and fill out the application form.
    5) Make the application fees and submit the form.
    6) Take a printout for future use. 

