UPSSSC PET 2022: Deadline for registration process ends on July 27; know how to apply, exam pattern

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 will be held on September 18, 2022. Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET exam are eligible to take the Mains exam.

The registration period for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test, UPSSSC PET 2022, ends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear in the UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam for various Group B and C vacancies should register on the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

On Wednesday, the UPSSSC will close the registration process for Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B and C positions. Before applying, candidates should review the post-specific eligibility requirements. Go to the official website to register for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2022.

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 will be held on September 18, 2022. Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET exam are eligible to take the Mains exam. UPSSSC PET 2022 admit card and exam date will be available soon on the official website. Candidates should keep checking the website for the most recent updates. On the official website, you can find a step-by-step guide to registering for the UPSSSC PET 2022.

Know how to apply for UPSSSC PET 2022:

1) Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in

2) Click on the UPSSSC PET 2022 application link

3) Alternatively, click on the application link

4) On the new webpage, register yourself by submitting the required information and generate your login credentials

5) To the registered contact information would be given login details

6) Log in to the UPSSSC recruitment website and apply for the position

7) Complete the application and provide all scanned documentation

8) Pay the fee and send the form

9) Take a printout

Know about the exam pattern of UPSSSC PET 2022:

The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be held on September 18 for two hours. According to the UPSSC exam pattern, the UPSSSC 2022 question paper will be 100 marks and contain 100 questions, each worth one mark. Fourteen marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Know about the syllabus of UPSSSC PET 2022:

Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science, General English, General Hindi, History, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution, Public Administration, and Elementary Arithmetic are the ten sections of the UPSSSC PET Syllabus 2022.

Also Read: UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details

Also Read: Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more

Also Read: UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika notification 2022 released; know eligibility criteria, age limit and other details