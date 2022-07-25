UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details

The Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 is scheduled for July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm in 12 districts.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit card for the Lekhpal Mains exam 2022. Candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 is scheduled for July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareli, Gorakhpur Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, and Varanasi are among the 12 districts where the test will be administered.

The UP Lekhpal Bharti exam 2022 is being held to fill 8085 Revenue Department vacancies. Candidates should know that only those who have taken the UPSSSC PET exam 2022 are eligible for employment in UP Lekhpal.

Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET 2021 can now sit for the UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Exam 2022. The dates for online applications will be announced in the detailed advertisement, which will be available on the UPSSSC website at www.upsssc.gov.in. The commission has announced 20994 vacancies for Group B and C posts, of which 8085 will be filled for Rajasva Lekhpal positions.

UP Lekhpal is an administrative position in which candidates must work in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state, performing duties such as reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintaining village revenue accounts and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conducting surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, and providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.

Know how to download the admit card of UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022:

1) Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in

2) Click on 'Click here to download your written exam admit card under the Advt. 01-Exam/2022, Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination' link

3) Fill in the required credentials

4) After login, the admit card will be on the screen

5) Check the details and take a printout

