Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosting coding contest 'AlgoQueen' for schoolgirls across India

Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham has initiated a unique competitive programming contest called AlgoQueen to encourage coding among girls across the country. The coding contest named AlgoQueen is intended to encourage competitive programming and coding among girl students. Amrita will host a series of contests as part of the initiative which is sponsored by IBM Q, Amazon Web Services and JetBrains.

Students will be taking part in a series of online examinations during the first two quarters. These examinations will comprise of four rounds of questions based on C, C++, Java and Python. Based on the pandemic situation, examinations will be followed by an onsite round.

According to Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, questionnaires will be drafted by girl engineering students. The questionnaire will be available to all schoolgirls from across India who would then compete in teams comprising a maximum of two members.

Online workshops will be conducted to build the confidence of students prior to the competition and to provide them with an opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the best minds in this space.

The competition will be hosted on a third-party site -- Competitive Drills Contests. Participants can start preparing by visiting codedrills.io

According to Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, the registration for the competition will end in December 2021. The contest will be held in January 2022.

'Free JEE crash course' and 'Free JEE practice test'

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is also offering a 30-day free JEE crash course. All engineering aspirants in plus two and plus one class can register for a JEE Preliminary Test, which will be conducted on November 27-28. This will be a one hour test with no negative marks. Multiple time slots will be made available to aspirants to choose from, making it easier for students to attend at their convenient time. The examination syllabus will be based on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

A free 30-day JEE crash course by the experts will be given to the top 1000 students besides certificates. More information about this can be found at amrita.edu/jeecc. Students can attend the FREE JEE mock exam conducted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham every Sunday at 4 pm. This will help students to practice continuously on a stipulated platform with a live exam atmosphere making them perform at their level best for the main examinations. Students are provided with E-Certificates and winners are awarded valuable gifts.