Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16

“We are pleased to inform you that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi,” Patanjali said in a statement. Media reports suggest that the companies whose IPO will be launched were Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is all set to announce Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies tomorrow, September 16, 2022. Patanjali stated in a press release that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj would speak in a major news conference on September 16, 2022, in New Delhi.

The press conference, according to the statement, is intended to reveal "conspiracies and attempts of rumor-mongers who distribute fake facts and statistics with a vested motivation to denigrate Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the path of a stronger and healthier India."

In addition to outlining the Patanjali Group's "VISION AND MISSION 2027" and five key priorities and targets for the following five years, the yoga master will also be discussing the mission to bring about Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Ramdev will also give an overview of five new initial public offerings (IPOs) that will be made by five different Group companies over the course of the next five years. These IPOs will receive special attention in an effort to boost corporate performance and excel under the guiding principles of "Prosperity for Charity and Commit Less Deliver More."

Currently, Patanjali Foods is the only group company that is listed on the stock market. However, the IPO of this company did not come under the leadership of Ramdev. This company, listed as Ruchi Soya, was bought by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore under a resolution process.

Earlier, Ramdev said that Patanjali Yogpeeth will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in Uttarakhand to boost public health and promote the state's cultural heritage. The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder, who was in Gangotri to flag off an expedition from Gangotri to Rakt Van in the Himalayas, said he will work towards making the state the spiritual and cultural capital of the world.

The objective of the trip, which was organised in collaboration by Patanjali and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, is to study the state's medicinal plants and find nameless summits. The yoga master stated that the state will be the starting point for the global health mission. He previously stated that Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine, and Patanjali Lifestyle will all be placed on the stock exchange over the next five years.