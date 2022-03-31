'Just shut up, won't be good for you': Ramdev threatens reporter on asking about petrol prices

Ramdev baba, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, appeared to threaten a reporter when he questioned Ramdev baba about his 2014 comment on petrol prices falling to nearly Rs 40 if the government changed.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, yoga guru Ramdev famously known as Ramdev baba was observed lashing out at a reporter who asked him regarding his own comment a few years back about the prices of petrol dropping to Rs 40 if the government changed in 2014. Also, Ramdev baba threatened the reporter, who questioned him about his certainty that petrol and LPG rates would drop if the incumbent (Congress) was swept out of power.

In 2014, in a broadcasting interview, Ramdev baba stated, "I have an analysis with me that suggests the basic price of petrol is Rs 35, on which 50 per cent tax is levied." "Instead of 50 per cent, if the tax is reduced to 1 per cent, it's practical. I have studied this much of economics." He stated in Hindi in his interview (Agar 50% ke jagah 1% tax ho jayga to it's only practical. Itna arthshastra to hamen bhi ata hai).

Baba also added that major economists do not run the country's economy. "They are slaves to the Washington Consensus (a set of economic policy recommendations for developing countries), the Sensex, and FDI," he had stated.

In the clip, Ramdev baba is seen yelling at the reporter for asking him the question. "Stop asking such questions. Am I a thekedar that I have to answer whatever you question? I make that statement, but now I don't. Do what you wish."

He also threatened the reporter, stating that it won't be good for him to ask such questions again.

The controversy comes on the heels of a sharp increase in fuel prices over the last ten days.

