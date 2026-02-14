Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held bilateral talks with senior WTO diplomats from the EU, China, and US on WTO reforms and global trade challenges ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), emphasizing India's development-oriented stance.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with senior trade diplomats at the World Trade Organization (WTO), focusing on preparations for the upcoming 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaounde, Cameroon. The discussions underscored India's emphasis on purposeful multilateralism, WTO reform, and addressing pressing global trade challenges.

Bilateral Engagements with Key Partners

Meeting with the European Union

In a meeting with João Aguiar Machado, Permanent Representative and Ambassador of the European Union to the WTO, the two sides discussed the importance of strengthening multilateralism and advancing reforms within the WTO framework. They also reviewed key issues expected to feature prominently at MC14.

Talks with China

Engaging with Li Yongjie, Permanent Representative and Ambassador of China to the WTO, Agrawal discussed broader WTO-related matters, global trade challenges, and priorities for the forthcoming Ministerial Conference. Both sides exchanged views on ensuring constructive engagement at MC14.0.

Discussions with the United States

The Commerce Secretary also met David Bisbee, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the WTO. Their discussions focused on opportunities and challenges leading up to MC14, with an emphasis on continued mutual cooperation in addressing trade-related concerns.

Fisheries Negotiations with Guyana

In a separate meeting with Leslie Ramsammy, Permanent Representative of Guyana and Chairperson of the Fisheries Negotiations, Agrawal held detailed discussions on livelihood and sustainability considerations in fisheries negotiations. The two sides also deliberated on the path forward for ongoing consultations on overcapacity and overfishing (OCOF), as well as priorities for MC14.

Consultations with WTO General Council Chair

Agrawal further met Saqer Abdullah Almoqbel, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairperson of the WTO General Council. Their talks centred on the agenda for MC14, the priorities of India and developing countries, and various proposals concerning WTO reform.

Engagement with Brazil

In another bilateral engagement, Agrawal met Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the WTO. The discussions featured a candid exchange of views on foundational WTO principles, agriculture negotiations, trade and development concerns, and strategic priorities for MC14.

India's Diplomatic Focus for MC14

The series of consultations reflects India's active diplomatic outreach in the lead-up to MC14, with a focus on safeguarding the interests of developing countries, strengthening the multilateral trading system, and advancing balanced, inclusive, and development-oriented outcomes at the WTO.