Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said India will see significant results in the critical minerals sector in the next year. A 'whole-of-government' approach is accelerating resource security through new mining blocks, auctions, and global partnerships.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Thursday announced that India is on the cusp of achieving significant milestones in the critical minerals sector within the next 12 months. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a roadshow for surface coal and lignite gasification, the Minister emphasised that a coordinated "whole-of-government" approach is rapidly accelerating India's path toward resource security.

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"Significant results are expected in the critical minerals sector within the next one year," Reddy said while outlining the government's roadmap under the National Critical Mineral Mission. He said the Centre has already taken several major initiatives under the mission, including the identification of new critical mineral mining blocks and accelerated exploration and auction activities across the country.

"For the first time since Independence, a large number of critical mineral blocks were put up for auction this year, and the process has been completed successfully," he said.

Global Partnerships and Overseas Assets

India has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several countries on critical minerals, including a separate agreement with the United States, to strengthen cooperation in securing strategic mineral resources.

"During the recent visit of the Prime Minister of India to the US and when the US minister came to India, discussions were held to further strengthen cooperation in the critical minerals sector, and an MoU has been signed," he said.

The minister said the Centre is actively pursuing overseas mineral assets and has secured critical mineral blocks in countries such as Argentina as part of efforts to strengthen long-term resource security.

Domestic Strategy and Infrastructure Development

"Going forward, the government is working with a whole-of-government approach on critical minerals," Reddy said, adding that focus areas include rare earth elements and other strategic minerals critical for sectors such as electronics, batteries, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

He said efforts are also being made to extract minerals from overburden, while testing and exploration activities have been intensified across the country.

Processing Plant Infrastructure

Highlighting infrastructure creation under the mission, Reddy said the government is setting up critical mineral processing plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

"State governments have already allocated land and identified suitable sites for these projects. They are also moving ahead with new institutions and action plans in coordination with the Centre," he said.

The minister said the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industries are jointly supporting development of the processing plants through coordinated implementation efforts.

Boosting Domestic Exploration

On domestic exploration, Reddy said Rajasthan has reported major reserves of critical minerals, while exploration activities are also being expanded in eastern India and other parts of the country.

He added that agencies such as the Geological Survey of India (GSI), private companies and startup firms are being encouraged and supported to accelerate critical mineral exploration across the country.