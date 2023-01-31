Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Medical rooms in corporate and large workplaces is beneficial? Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    Dr. Santosh Datar, Ziqitza Healthcare, explains First and foremost, having a medical room on site can improve employee health and well-being.

    Why Medical rooms in corporate and large workplaces is beneficial? Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Medical rooms in corporate and large workplaces can provide a number of benefits for employees and employers. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, as an Emergency Service Provider for last 17 years believe that employees are the most important part of any organisation and we leave no stone unturned in ensuring their safety.


    Dr. Santosh Datar, Ziqitza Healthcare, explains First and foremost, having a medical room on site can improve employee health and well-being. This can be especially beneficial for employees who may have chronic health conditions or require regular medication. A medical room can also serve as a space for employees to receive first aid for injuries or illnesses that occur in the workplace. A Medical room may imply a basic medical clinic at workplace can make a difference to save the precious life of a co-worker.

    In addition, a medical room can reduce the amount of time employees need to take off work for medical appointments. This can lead to increased productivity and reduced absenteeism, which can be beneficial for the employer.

    Here are some of the key benefits explained by the medical experts at Ziqitza Health Care Limited of having a medical room in the workplace:

    1. Quick and easy access to medical care: Having a medical room on site means that employees don't need to leave the workplace to seek medical attention, which can save them time and reduce absenteeism.

    2. Improved employee health: A medical room can provide employees with the resources they need to manage chronic health conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension. It can also serve as a space for employees to receive first aid for injuries or illnesses that occur in the workplace.

    3. Cost savings: Having a medical room on site can be a cost-effective way for companies to provide healthcare for their employees. It can also save employees money on transportation and lost wages associated with leaving work to go to the doctor.

    4. Increased productivity: When employees are healthy, they are more likely to be productive and engaged at work. A medical room can help employees maintain their health, which can lead to increased productivity.

    5. Improved employee morale: Many employees appreciate having access to health resources and support in the workplace. A medical room can contribute to a more positive work environment and improve employee morale. Similar thoughts were shared by Ziqitza Rajasthan in the past.

    6. Compliance: Companies also must comply with regulations and laws such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration(OSHA) and other safety regulations. Having a medical room on site can help companies meet these requirements.

    Overall, having a medical room in the workplace can provide a range of benefits for both employees and employers. It can improve employee health, save money, increase productivity, improve employee morale, and help with compliance. It is a valuable resource that can be used to promote the health and well-being of employees and the success of the company. Furthermore, it can also serve as a cost-effective way for companies to take care of their employee's health needs. This can be an important consideration, as the cost of healthcare can be high, and having a medical room on site can help keep healthcare costs down.

    About Ziqitza Health Care Limited

    Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India’s Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan also have appreciated the Medical room services to make workplace safe. Ziqitza Limited is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award. 

    For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google layoff Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am gcw

    Google layoff: Employee discovered about job loss while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am

    Rupee falls to 82 as Economic Survey sees currency to remain under pressure AJR

    Rupee falls to 82 as Economic Survey sees currency to remain under pressure

    Economic Survey indicates Budget 2023 will support trade and industry policies CAIT

    'Economic Survey assures a pragmatic and positive Budget 2023'

    Budget 2023 Key highlights of Modi government s Economic Survey gcw

    Budget 2023: Key highlights of Modi govt's Economic Survey

    Budget 2023: Know key people responsible for upcoming Union Budget - adt

    Budget 2023: Know key people responsible for upcoming Union Budget

    Recent Stories

    Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover AJR

    Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover

    Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19 - adt

    'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19

    football 'Ban Andy Carroll': Man United fans outraged after Eriksen ruled out with long-term ankle injury snt

    'Ban Andy Carroll': Man United fans outraged after Eriksen ruled out with long-term ankle injury

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with her quirky denim outfit - SEE PICS vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with her quirky denim outfit - SEE PICS

    football What a transfer - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City-ayh

    'What a transfer!' - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon