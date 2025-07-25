Indian stock markets tumbled on Friday, with Sensex down 650 points and Nifty below 25,000. Stalled India-US trade talks, heavy foreign investor withdrawals exceeding Rs 28,500 crore in July, and disappointing company earnings fueled the decline.

If you're wondering why the market is down today, here’s what’s spooking investors. Indian stock markets saw a sharp fall on Friday (July 25), with the Sensex dropping over 650 points to close at 81,527 and the Nifty 50 dipping below the key 25,000 mark to settle at 24,846. The mood on Dalal Street was clearly gloomy, and several factors played a role.

Why Is the Market Down Today?

1. No Breakthrough in India-US Trade Talks

Hopes were high that India and the US would move closer to a trade deal, but talks are dragging on. Issues like agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified products are causing a deadlock.

2. Foreign Investors Are Pulling Out

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been selling heavily this month — withdrawing over Rs 28,500 crore in July so far. More than Rs 11,000 crore has flown out just this week. This kind of outflow usually pressures markets.

3. Disappointing Company Earnings

Many companies have reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the June quarter. IT firms and banks, in particular, haven’t impressed — and investors are taking note.

4. Small-Cap Stocks Are Overpriced

Experts are sounding alarms about frothy valuations in small-cap stocks. Recently, these stocks had a great run, but now, without strong earnings to back them up, they’re starting to fall.

5. Technical Levels Broken

On July 25, Nifty slipping below 25,000 triggered more selling. Technical traders view this as a sign of weakness, and unless the index bounces back soon, more downside could be on the cards.

What Should Investors Do?

With global uncertainty and market volatility rising, analysts suggest a cautious approach. Focus on fundamentally strong stocks, avoid risky bets, and don’t panic.