    Infosys announces Russia exit, silent on Rishi-Akshata controversy

    "Seeing the circumstances, we have begun the shift of our business and all of our work from Russia to centres outside Russia," Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said in response to a query about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the company's operations in Russia.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 8:44 PM IST

    In the midst of the Ukraine war, Infosys Ltd announced on Wednesday that it is relocating its operations out of Russia and exploring alternative possibilities. Several major multinational IT and software companies, including Oracle Corp. and SAP SE, have discontinued or paused all activities in Russia.

    Parekh, addressing to the public after announcing the company's March quarter financial results, stated that Infosys had less than 100 employees in Russia.

    "We have no clientele in Russia. The job we conduct in Russia is for worldwide clientele, and we have begun the shift. From an Infosys standpoint, we have no impact on our business at this time," he stated.

    When questioned about the Akshata Murthy controversy, he stated that he cannot comment on individual shareholders. Murthy is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and the wife of Indian-origin United Kingdom finance minister Rishi Sunak. Because of its shareholders, the software behemoth has found itself in the crosshairs of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    He stated that the corporation will assist its employees in Russia in relocating and working in other locations, particularly in East Europe.

