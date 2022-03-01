  • Facebook
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, is no more

    Microsoft Corporation announced the death of Zain Nadella, the son of Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, on Monday morning. He was 26 years old at the time.
     

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella s son Zain Nadella is no more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Microsoft Corporation announced the death of Zain Nadella, the son of Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, on Monday morning. He was 26 years old at the time.

    The business told its top executives through email that Zain has passed away. According to the message, Microsoft executives were asked to keep Satya Nadella's family in their thoughts and prayers while also giving them room to grieve quietly. Zain was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.

    Since taking over as CEO in 2014, Nadella has focused the firm on building products that better assist customers with disabilities, citing lessons he gained while raising and supporting Zain. The Children's Hospital, where Zain had much of his therapy, collaborated with the Nadellas last year to create the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of the Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.

    In a blog post in October 2017, Nadella discussed the birth of his son.

    "Anu noticed the baby wasn't moving as much as she was used to one night during her 36th week of pregnancy. So we headed to the Bellevue hospital's emergency room. We assumed it would be a normal exam, nothing more than new parent concern. At fact, I recall being irritated by the length of time we had to wait in the emergency department. However, after an inspection, the physicians were concerned enough to order an emergency caesarean section. Zain weighed three pounds when he was born on August 13, 1996, at 11:29 p.m. He did not sob," he wrote.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
