The Centre issued a notice to Meta over its new 'usernames' feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns it could increase online fraud, phishing, and impersonation. The government has demanded an explanation and a halt to the feature's rollout.

Centre's Concerns Over New Feature

The Centre has issued a notice to Meta regarding the roll-out of the "usernames" feature on WhatsApp in India, stating that it may increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, and digital arrest scams. The Centre expressed concern, saying that the "usernames" feature may enable "impersonation and identity spoofing," and asked Meta to furnish a detailed explanation within three days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The notice stated, "It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims. Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions."

Government Demands Halt and Explanation

The Centre has asked Meta not to roll out the feature until satisfactory consultation with the government. "Accordingly, you are directed to explain why regulatory action ought not to be initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) and other laws as may be applicable for launching a feature that may increase cybercrimes. You are directed to furnish a detailed explanation, supported by relevant documents, on this new feature, within three days of its receipt. You are also directed not to roll out this feature until the consultation on this point is achieved to the satisfaction of the Government," the notice read.

Meta's Explanation of Usernames

Meanwhile, Meta had said that a username is an optional unique identifier you can choose for your WhatsApp account. It starts with the @ symbol (for example, @Name123) and can be used by others to message or call a person, while keeping their phone number private. The username is different from the display name (the name that appears in your profile). The display name doesn't have to be unique, but the username does.

According to Meta, people who don't have the persons' number saved will see their username instead by default. This includes when they participate in group chats, message someone directly, or make calls on WhatsApp. Their username always appears with an @ symbol in front. This makes it easy for others to tell the difference between their username, their display name, and their phone number.

Meta said usernames are unique to each account. If the username a person wants is already taken, they will need to choose a different one. Certain usernames are held for businesses, governments, or public figures and cannot be claimed by others. (ANI)