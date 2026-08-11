Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree Robotics launched its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, aiming to raise around RMB 6.10 billion (USD 904 million). The company is offering 40.45 million shares and has seen rapid revenue growth.

Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree Robotics has launched its initial public offering (IPO) targeting gross proceeds of around RMB 6.10 billion (USD 904 million). The issue is open for subscription on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board, said Yu Jing, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India.

IPO Offering Details

The Hangzhou-based company is offering around 40.45 million shares at 150.80 yuan (about USD 22) apiece, representing 10% of its post-offering share capital, with the IPO expected to raise around 6.10 billion yuan in gross proceeds, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, citing China Daily.

"Chinese robot maker Unitree Robotics launched its IPO subscription on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, with expected gross proceeds of about RMB 6.10 billion (USD 904 million)," Jing said in a social media post.

Company Background and Expertise

Founded in 2016 as a civilian robotics company, Unitree has established leadership in core robot parts, motion control, robot sensing and other comprehensive fields, focusing on high-performance general-Unitree Robotics develops humanoid and quadruped robots, along with robot components and embodied intelligence models.

Record Approval and Financial Performance

The company's IPO application was accepted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on March 20 and approved by its listing committee on June 1, taking just 73 days and marking a record pace, according to the China Securities Journal.

According to the company's prospectus, Unitree sold 33,294 quadruped robots and 5,632 humanoid robots between 2023 and 2025. Its humanoid robot shipments surpassed 5,500 units in 2025, excluding wheeled dual-arm robots, China Daily reported.

Unitree's revenue surged to 1.70 billion yuan in 2025 from 392.77 million yuan in 2024 and 159.13 million yuan in 2023. The company posted a net profit of 278.21 million yuan in 2025, while net profit attributable to the parent company after excluding non-recurring items stood at 590.75 million yuan, according to the prospectus.

Use of IPO Proceeds

According to the prospectus, Unitree plans to deploy around 4.20 billion yuan of the IPO proceeds across four projects focused on intelligent-robot model research, robot-body R&D, new intelligent-robot products and an intelligent-robot manufacturing base. The investments are aimed at strengthening its research capabilities, expanding production capacity and accelerating the deployment of general-purpose robots across a wider range of applications. (ANI)