An IvySchool.ai report finds students are adopting AI faster than schools adapt teaching methods, creating a skills gap. It urges a shift from memorisation to creativity, problem-solving, and teaching students to build with AI, not just consume it.

Report Details an Educational 'Skills Gap'

Students are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools faster than schools are adapting their teaching methods, creating a growing gap between classroom learning and the skills students may need in the workplace, according to a report by IvySchool.ai.

The report said generative AI (GenAI) is increasingly being used by students to make learning more efficient, while education systems continue to rely heavily on standardised testing, repetition and memorisation. While these methods remain important, the report said greater focus is needed on skills such as creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking.

According to the report, students are entering a workplace where problems are often not clearly defined and may not have a single correct answer. It said students need to learn how to ask the right questions, develop ideas, test them, identify failures and continue improving them.

Bob Chopra, CEO of IvySchool.ai, said students are increasingly willing to learn with AI, but schools need to focus on teaching them how to create and build with the technology. "Students are showing their eagerness to learn with AI. An exponential number of students are adopting generative AI (genAI) to make the learning process more efficient. However, the important lesson here is not that students are able to consume AI, but create and build with it," Chopra said. He added, "A big shift is needed in today's schools to prepare the next generation for solving tomorrow's challenges."

Shifting Focus to Practical Skills and Responsible Use

The report also highlighted changing expectations in the job market, saying younger generations are facing difficulties in finding jobs and that academic performance alone may not be enough to stand out. It said employers are increasingly looking for people who can approach problems in an agile and adaptable manner and demonstrate their understanding through practical outcomes.

The report suggested that schools should provide students with more opportunities for project-based learning and practical problem-solving. Such an approach can help students understand how technology works and apply their knowledge to real-world problems.

At the same time, the report said AI should not replace teachers or independent thinking. Students should be taught to use AI to support their learning rather than blindly depend on its answers. It recommended practices such as cross-checking AI-generated information, verifying sources and testing ideas through projects and experiments. The report also highlighted prompt literacy, or the ability to ask AI the right questions to obtain useful and deeper insights, as an important skill for students.

Government Initiatives for AI Literacy

Meanwhile, the central government has also introduced several initiatives to increase AI awareness and skills among school students and teachers. The Ministry of Education has integrated AI into school education through CBSE and NCERT under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.

CBSE currently offers a 15-hour AI skill module from Class VI onwards, while AI is also available as an optional subject for Classes IX-XII. NCERT has incorporated AI content into Class XI Computer Science and Informatics Practices textbooks. It has also used AI and machine learning to translate Grade 1-2 textbooks into 22 Indian languages.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness) to build AI awareness and skills among students from Classes 6-12 and educators. The programme includes three 15-hour student modules and a 45-hour "AI for Educators" teacher module. The teacher module focuses on helping educators understand AI curriculum and pedagogy, use AI tools in classrooms, promote inclusive learning, create educational AI projects and teach responsible AI ethics.

The report said the focus should ultimately be on combining AI with human teaching and mentorship, so that students learn not only how to use AI but also how to think, build and solve problems with the technology.