India's Digi Yatra platform is expanding its facial recognition service from domestic to international travel, now operating in 38 airports and moving into tier-3 cities. The platform is also testing passport-based onboarding to create a single digital identity for global travel, aiming to move beyond its current Aadhaar-based system.

India's Digi Yatra, a decentralised digital identification platform that enables smooth airport admission using face recognition, is approaching its next phase of expansion. The focus has shifted from domestic aviation to international travel, passport-based onboarding, and possible uses outside of airport complexes. Digi Yatra, which now operates at 38 airports, is expanding into smaller tier-3 cities, said CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi. "Tier 1 and Tier 2 airports are well covered. We are now moving to tier-3 airports," he explained.

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While regional growth continues, the platform's next main growth driver is projected to be international travel. Digi Yatra has previously performed technological experiments to test compatibility with electronic passports on routes like as Bengaluru-Doha. The goal is to allow travellers to transit easily between airports with a single digital identity certificate. However, these pilots excluded immigration processes, which would require separate regulatory approvals and coordination with multiple stakeholders.

Khadakbhavi stated that the long-term goal is to comply with evolving worldwide standards for digital identification in travel, allowing credentials issued in one nation to be acknowledged in another.

"If a passenger shares their credentials with a departing airport, the same could be used at the destination," he added, adding that such interoperability will be dependent on global standards and bilateral agreements. Along with this, Digi Yatra plans to go beyond Aadhaar-based onboarding. While the platform now uses Aadhaar for identity verification, it has begun testing enrolment using electronic passports.

How Does Digi Yatra Work?

Digi Yatra functions as a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) ecosystem, using facial biometric technologies to provide frictionless and smooth passenger processing at airports. The government's digital program intends to improve the passenger experience by implementing paperless and contactless boarding using Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

The device allows passengers to pass through airport checkpoints using face recognition to verify their identification and trip data. Regarding privacy, Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is not stored centrally. Instead, passengers' identification and travel information are securely saved in a digital wallet on their devices. Data is secured with blockchain technology and erased from servers within 24 hours of use.