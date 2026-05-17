Gautam Adani announced the Adani Group's increased focus on Bihar's infrastructure, targeting projects achievable in 3-4 years. He emphasized linking business growth with public service while inaugurating an eye hospital in Saran.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday said the group has placed "additional emphasis" on infrastructure development in Bihar, while underlining that the group's investments in the state will be driven by a commitment towards public service and long-term development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the inauguration of the Adani Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital at Mastichak in Saran district, Adani said the group is focusing on infrastructure development projects in Bihar that can be "realistically achieved" over the next three to four years. "We have placed additional emphasis on the infrastructure sector in Bihar, focusing on what we can realistically achieve within the state over the next 3 to 4 years," Adani said during his address.

A Mantra of Service

While speaking about the group's broader philosophy, Adani said the conglomerate believes in combining business growth with service to society. "The Adani Group operates on a specific mantra: 'business ke saath mein seva hi Sadhana hai'. Guided by this mantra of service, every future endeavour of ours will continue in the same spirit; we are not here solely for the sake of business," he said.

Adani further said that the group would continue evaluating the needs of the people and available opportunities in Bihar while planning future projects in the state. "Furthermore, it is crucial for us to assess what resources and opportunities are available here for the public; that remains a priority, and we will continue to work towards fulfilling those needs," he added.

Adani Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital

The comments came as Gautam Adani, along with Priti Adani, inaugurated the Adani Akhand Jyoti Eye Care Hospital in Saran. The hospital is expected to strengthen access to eye care services in the region and forms part of the group's social infrastructure initiatives.

Bihar's Investment Landscape

Bihar has increasingly emerged as a focus area for infrastructure and investment-related announcements, with companies exploring opportunities across sectors such as logistics, healthcare, energy, and public infrastructure.

Adani's remarks signal the group's intent to expand its engagement in the state over the next few years while linking business activity with community-focused initiatives. (ANI)