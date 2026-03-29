Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu virtually launched the Digi Yatra facility at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. The service uses facial recognition for seamless, contactless entry, significantly reducing passenger wait times for check-in and security.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday virtually launched the Digi Yatra facility at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun from Rajkot in Gujarat. With the introduction of this service, passengers will be able to enter the airport seamlessly using facial recognition, eliminating the need for manual checks. This will significantly reduce the time spent on check-in, boarding passes, and other procedures. Until now, this facility was available only at major airports across the country.

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Traveller Applauds Seamless Experience

One of the travellers at the airport, Divya Singhaniya, praised the Digi Yatra for facilitating convenience while travelling. "I am travelling from Dehradun to Jaipur. I am going back home after a holiday. I think today is the first day of Digi Yatra at Dehradun airport, due to which we are getting a lot of convenience... If any airport has the convenience of Digi Yatra, then the passenger will get a lot of convenience from the check-in process to the security process. They do not need to stand in line, and their time is not wasted. So, it is a very good initiative by the government," she said.

Understanding the Digi Yatra Initiative

Digi Yatra is a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) based ecosystem utilizing face biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports. It is a transformative digital initiative of the Government to enhance the passenger experience with seamless, contactless, and paperless boarding at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

It helps travellers pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to validate their identity and travel details.

Privacy and Data Security

For privacy, there is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Passengers' ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet in the passenger's smartphone itself. The uploaded data will utilise blockchain technology and all the data will be purged from the servers within 24 hours of use. (ANI)