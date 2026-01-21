Global brewer AB InBev announced a significant investment to expand its Telangana facility following a meeting with CM A. Revanth Reddy's delegation at WEF 2026 in Davos. The expansion is expected to generate significant additional revenue for the state.

AB InBev Announces Major Investment in Telangana

AB InBev, a global brewer, said it will invest a significant amount for expanding its existing facility in Telangana. The announcement came during the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation's meeting with John Blood, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, AB InBev, during the WEF 2026 in Davos.

The new investment in expansion would generate significant additional revenue every year for the state, the company said. The company, with two manufacturing plants in Telangana and providing employment to 600 people, has operational presence in over 50 countries.

Investment Aligns with 'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision

The Chief Minister expressed delight over the delegation securing the investment for the state. He said, "Revenue generation and capacity building are key to the state's roadmap for becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047 under Telangana Rising 2047 vision."

Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that with policy stability, world-class infrastructure, and ease of doing business, we are building sustained investor confidence to position the state as an investment magnet.

Broader Areas of Collaboration

The meeting also focused on potential areas of engagement in areas like circular water use, CSR spending in Telangana with a focus on women empowerment, education and skill development.

Context: World Economic Forum 2026

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."