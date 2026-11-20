Gold & silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, November 20, 2026, offering a fresh price movement for buyers and investors tracking the bullion market. The latest rates show a fall in both precious metals compared with their previous closing levels, with gold declining by 1.42% and silver slipping by 1.70% at the Mumbai reference market.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, November 20, 2026, offering a fresh price movement for buyers and investors tracking the bullion market. The latest rates show a fall in both precious metals compared with their previous closing levels, with gold declining by 1.42% and silver slipping by 1.70% at the Mumbai reference market.

According to the latest bullion market data updated at 7:35 am, the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 1,30,050 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,19,120 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 1,59,615 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices vary across Indian cities due to differences in local dealer premiums, transportation and insurance costs, and regional market conditions. Consequently, buyers may find slight variations in rates depending on where they purchase these precious metals.

Gold and Silver Rates Today, November 20: City-Wise Prices

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,19,300 Rs 1,30,250 Rs 1,59,690 Mumbai Rs 1,19,120 Rs 1,30,050 Rs 1,59,615 Kolkata Rs 1,18,940 Rs 1,29,840 Rs 1,59,715 Chennai Rs 1,19,380 Rs 1,30,330 Rs 1,59,715 Bengaluru Rs 1,19,300 Rs 1,30,240 Rs 1,59,775 Hyderabad Rs 1,19,350 Rs 1,30,300 Rs 1,59,650

Gold prices are influenced by international bullion market movements, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand. Silver prices, meanwhile, are affected by investment demand, industrial consumption and global supply conditions.

For jewellery buyers, it is important to remember that the quoted gold rates represent the metal value and do not include making charges or applicable GST. A final jewellery bill may therefore be higher than the displayed market rate.

Buyers are advised to check the latest local jeweller rates and gold purity before making a purchase.