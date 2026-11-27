New Fitch Ratings report warns that tighter US restrictions on advanced AI chips will lead to cautious investment in Asia-Pacific data centres, particularly impacting neocloud operators reliant on Chinese clients and US hardware.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Data centre investments in Asia-Pacific are expected to slow down and become more cautious due to tighter US restrictions on advanced AI chips and computing access. A Fitch Ratings report said neocloud operators relying on Chinese customers and US-made chips are likely to face the highest credit risks. According to the report, restrictions on chip access and end-users could weaken revenue visibility and complicate new project development, particularly for neocloud operators. “Asia-Pacific data-centre investment will slow and become more selective under tighter US controls over advanced AI chips and compute access,” Fitch Ratings said. At the same time, near-term execution risks are expected to increase as new US Bureau of Industry and Security rules extend restrictions beyond chip shipments to ultimate computing users. Advanced-chip shipments covered by the rules to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand require additional licences, while overseas data centres providing significant advanced computing capacity to certain Chinese entities also fall under the restrictions. Existing affected arrangements have 90 days to obtain authorisation. “Neoclouds will bear the most direct credit effect because their cash flow depends on matching expensive graphics processing units (GPUs) with eligible customers at high utilization,” it said. The report further added that operators serving Chinese customers could redirect capacity to alternative users at discounted prices, offer less advanced computing services or continue using existing GPUs without equivalent access to upgrades. However, these alternatives could weaken revenues, margins and competitiveness, particularly for highly leveraged operators with concentrated exposure to Chinese demand. Fitch further noted that projects nearing completion could face delays in generating revenues, as uncertainty surrounding hardware deliveries and customer eligibility could affect deployment and financing. Physical data centre owners are expected to withstand the initial disruption better, given their long-term contracts for powered space, cooling and connectivity. However, prolonged financial weakness among neocloud tenants could affect lease payments, renewals and occupancy. The report highlighted that Southeast Asian data centre projects would increasingly face varying levels of exposure depending on their customers and workloads rather than geographical location. Southeast Asian governments could also face challenges in balancing continued access to advanced US technology with attracting investments from Chinese technology companies. According to Fitch, greater US scrutiny of ultimate computing users will increase the importance of credible end-user controls, while tighter enforcement could make some China-linked projects less attractive. “The longer-term investment impact is harder to predict, as US controls may evolve and could prompt policy or commercial responses from China,” it said. (ANI)