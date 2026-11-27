SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey plans to deepen capital markets, simplify regulations like LODR, and improve liquidity to support India's economic growth. Initiatives include responsible AI adoption and stronger investor protection measures.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working to deepen capital markets, simplify regulations and expand funding avenues as it looks to prepare the country's financial markets to support an economy twice their current size, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday. Addressing the 17th Capital Market Conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Pandey outlined the regulator's priorities, including reviewing disclosure requirements, improving corporate bond market liquidity, widening participation by global investors and adopting emerging technologies with adequate safeguards.

"A comprehensive review of the LODR framework is underway," he said, adding that it would remove disclosures duplicating government filings and replace multiple exchange penalties for the same violation with a single penalty. SEBI is also reviewing regulations governing IPOs, further public offers, preferential issues, qualified institutional placements and SME listings. It has tightened scrutiny of SME listings and is moving towards risk-based supervision, with fewer routine inspections for compliant entities.

The regulator has also introduced the SWAGAT-FI single-window mechanism to ease access for low-risk foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The framework has registered 740 FPIs, accounting for around 17 per cent of FPI assets under custody. Highlighting its approach to different categories of investors, Pandey said, "We have matched regulations to the investor type. A sophisticated investor and a first-time saver need different protection." SEBI has made direct plans the default option on mutual fund digital platforms, reduced the minimum face value of bonds from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 and introduced a credit riskometer to help investors assess bond-related risks. It has also reduced the threshold for large-value alternative investment funds from Rs 70 crore to Rs 25 crore.

On investor protection, he said, "A smartphone can open a trading account in minutes. It cannot explain risk." SEBI's 'Samaj Se Investing Simple' campaign has recorded around 37 crore social media views and reached 63 cities, with awareness initiatives conducted in 13 languages. On technology adoption, Pandey said, "We have welcomed innovation but with safeguards." SEBI is exploring a domestically governed artificial intelligence model, alongside responsible AI guidelines and a sandbox for testing applications in a controlled environment. The regulator is also developing a corporate bond market-making framework with the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance to improve liquidity and access to repo facilities. Its other initiatives include a pilot for tokenised corporate bonds and measures to strengthen market resilience, including faster recovery of critical operations and tighter cyber incident reporting requirements.

Outlining its priorities, Pandey said, "First, we will keep simplifying the rulebook" and "Second, we will deepen the markets that finance growth." He added, "Deepening the capital market requires widening the issuer base," urging industry associations to work with stock exchanges to familiarise more enterprises with public capital raising and listing responsibilities. "Calibration is a continuing discipline. We will keep measuring, adjusting, and consulting," Pandey said, adding that building capital markets capable of financing the country's ambitions remained a shared responsibility of regulators and industry. (ANI)