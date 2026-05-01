UPI saw 24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26, solidifying its role in India's digital economy. The platform's adoption continues rising across all regions, boosting financial inclusion for individuals and businesses.

UPI clocks 24,162 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26, according to a press release by the government, underscoring the continued scale and adoption of India's flagship digital payments platform.

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The data highlights the growing reliance on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across urban, semi-urban, and rural regions, driven by ease of use, interoperability, and expanding digital infrastructure.

The government noted that UPI has emerged as a key pillar of India's digital economy, enabling seamless real-time payments and fostering financial inclusion by bringing individuals, small businesses, and micro-entrepreneurs into the formal financial system.

The strong performance in FY26 builds on sustained momentum over the past few years, supported by increasing merchant acceptance, smartphone penetration, and policy initiatives aimed at promoting cashless transactions.

Industry Hails Continued Momentum

Industry stakeholders say the momentum has carried into the new financial year as well. Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD and CEO, PayNearby, said, "FY27 has started strong for India's digital payments ecosystem, with UPI continuing to operate at a large scale. In April 2026, UPI processed 22.35 billion transactions worth Rs 29.03 lakh crore. It is becoming clear that digital payments are no longer just about growth; they are becoming a natural part of everyday life. In rural and semi-urban areas, consumers and small businesses are not just trying digital payments, but are actively relying on them for daily transactions."

Evolving Ecosystem and Future Outlook

He added that as the ecosystem evolves, ongoing developments in security, recurring payments, and credit integration are enhancing reliability and user confidence.

"As India advances toward Viksit Bharat, expanding secure and accessible digital infrastructure for micro-entrepreneurs and last-mile retailers will remain essential to deepening financial access. The opportunity ahead lies in strengthening engagement and making digital payments more integral to everyday economic activity across Bharat," Bajaj said.

Government Pledges Continued Support

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening the digital payments ecosystem, with a focus on innovation, security, and inclusion, as UPI continues to scale new milestones. (ANI)