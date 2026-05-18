Maruti Suzuki has operationalised the second plant at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. With an added capacity of 2.5 lakh units, the site's total annual production has increased to 5 lakh units, boosting the company's overall capacity.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commenced commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana, increasing total production capacity at the site to 5 lakh units annually, the company said.

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The newly operational plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. "This second plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 5 lakh units," the company said.

Boost to Overall Production Capacity

With this addition, the company's total annual production capacity across its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with Hansalpur in Gujarat, has risen to 26.5 lakh units.

The Kharkhoda facility currently manufactures the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Future Expansion Plans

The company had earlier stated its plan to add 5 lakh units of production capacity during FY 2026-27, and the second plant at Kharkhoda is part of that expansion. Once fully developed, the Kharkhoda facility is expected to have a total capacity of 10 lakh vehicles per annum, making it one of Suzuki Motor Corporation's largest four-wheeler manufacturing sites globally.

Strategic Context

The foundation stone for the Kharkhoda manufacturing facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

The expansion comes as Maruti Suzuki continues to increase manufacturing capacity in line with its planned production growth in India. The company's Haryana operations remain one of its major manufacturing hubs, with multiple plants located in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda contributing to domestic production. (ANI)