Sudarshan Venu's TVS VENU to acquire up to 9.9% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank. The deal involves TVS Motor Company buying 4.9% for Rs 193.31 crore, aiming to strengthen its presence in India's financial services ecosystem.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Sudarshan Venu-led TVS VENU will acquire up to 9.9 per cent stake in Jana Small Finance Bank through a mix of primary issuance of warrants and secondary share purchase, according to a company statement issued to exchanges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Acquisition

As part of the transaction, TVS Motor Company will directly acquire 51,60,903 equity shares, representing 4.9 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Jana Small Finance Bank, for a cash consideration of Rs 193.31 crore.

The company informed stock exchanges that its Investment Committee approved the execution of a share purchase agreement with Jana Holdings Limited for the acquisition. The transaction is expected to be completed within three months, subject to customary closing conditions.

Strategic Rationale

In the press release, TVS VENU said the investment is aimed at strengthening its presence in India's financial services ecosystem and enabling collaboration with Jana Small Finance Bank in the long term.

"TVS VENU has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Jana Small Finance Bank Limited through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase for an equity ownership of up to 9.9% on a fully diluted basis, which includes 4.9 per cent to be owned by TVS Motor Company, subject to all applicable approvals," the release stated.

About Jana Small Finance Bank

The company said Jana Small Finance Bank has a significant presence in retail and MSME banking with over 12 million customers, 822 outlets across 23 states and two Union Territories.

According to the regulatory filing, Jana Small Finance Bank reported total income of Rs 6,374.76 crore and profit after tax of Rs 326.43 crore in FY26. The bank's net worth stood at Rs 4,215.50 crore.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the investment, Sudarshan Venu said, "We firmly believe that a key driver to India's growth is the strengthening and expansion of India's financial services."

He further added, "This investment in Jana is aligned with TVS VENU's long-term approach to support high-quality institutions that serve India's growing financial needs and its expanding digital financial eco-system."

Venu also said Jana Small Finance Bank "has built a credible banking franchise with a strong presence across customer segments central to India's credit, savings, and investment growth."

Additional Transaction Details

The filing added that the acquisition is not a related party transaction. It also noted that GWC Family Fund Investments Pte. Ltd., controlled by a member of the promoter group, separately proposes to subscribe to Jana Small Finance Bank share warrants, subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Reserve Bank of India. (ANI)