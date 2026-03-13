Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy chaired a meeting to review the coal sector's tech upgrade. The focus was on digital and automated systems to boost production and safety, with updates from CIL, NLC, and SCCL on their progress.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy chaired a Consultative Committee meeting of Members of Parliament attached to the Ministry of Coal on Thursday to review technology upgradation across the sector. The meeting, attended by Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey and senior ministry officials, focused on shifting traditional mining toward digital and automated systems to improve production and safety.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the agenda centered on the "Technology up-gradation in Coal Companies." During the session, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, Vikram Dev Dutt, stated that at present, there is no unprecedented demand of coal in the country.

Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey noted in his opening remarks that Coal India is not just mining coal but also working extensively on research and development, especially in areas like coal gasification.

Technology Integration a 'Permanent Objective'

Addressing the committee, G. Kishan Reddy emphasised that technology integration has become a "permanent objective" for the government. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sector is undergoing a "disruptive technological transformation."

Citing the use of 3D laser scanning and AI-based predictive analytics, Reddy said the industry is moving toward smart, safe and digital mining. He also observed that "continuous innovation and technology integration are the future of coal sector."

Advancements Across Public Sector Undertakings

Coal India Limited (CIL)

The Ministry detailed specific technological shifts within Coal India Limited (CIL). Chairman B. Sairam informed the committee that CIL is deploying continuous miners and highwall systems to boost efficiency and safety. The company is also implementing 5G-enabled IoT systems and SAP ERP to drive digital transformation. Furthermore, CIL is focusing on clean coal initiatives, including carbon capture and biomass co-firing, through collaborations with Indian research institutes.

NLC and SCCL

Progress at Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was also highlighted. The Ministry reported that NLC implemented a digital logistic management system for overseeing and managing coal dispatch, alongside Geo-fencing technology for real-time monitoring. SCCL has introduced an "Integrated Control and Command Center" and installed safety devices in over 410 dumpers to improve logistics and worker security.

The Ministry of Coal further noted that the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation is also undertaking technological initiatives.

Conclusion and Suggestions

Committee members concluded the meeting by providing suggestions to optimise the output of coal companies through these advanced technical frameworks.