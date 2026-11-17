Union Bank of India reports wholesale inflation reaching 11 percent in FY27, driven by high energy and input costs. Food prices and global crude rates remain key risks, potentially prompting further monetary tightening by the RBI.

Union Bank Report Flags Wholesale Inflation Risks Rising To 11 Percent

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's wholesale inflation is tracking around 11 per cent in FY27, higher than Union Bank of India's (UBI) baseline projection of 10 per cent, as persistent energy and input-cost pressures and risks to food prices could keep inflation elevated, according to the bank’s latest report.

The report said the near-term trajectory of wholesale price inflation would largely depend on global commodity prices, particularly crude oil and energy. While a recent correction in crude prices could provide some relief to fuel and core inflation components, food prices remain a key risk for the coming months. “Food inflation is a key risk on watch as ElNino effects are likely to spill-over into Rabi crop output,” the report said, flagging the possibility of weather-related pressures on agricultural production.

UBI said its FY27 WPI inflation projection was currently tracking around 11 per cent, higher than its earlier baseline estimate, which had been based on average crude oil prices of USD 90-95 per barrel. The report noted that fuel inflation surged to 32.83 per cent in October from 25.87 per cent in September, becoming a major driver of wholesale price pressures. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas rose to 70.80 per cent from 57.32 per cent, while mineral oils, including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel, recorded inflation of 45.57 per cent, compared with 40.02 per cent in the previous month. Electricity inflation also climbed to 8.06 per cent from a deflation of 0.43 per cent, while coal inflation reached a multi-year high of 10.49 per cent.

Pressure also persisted in core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, with the rate rising to 9.83 per cent in October from 9.69 per cent in September. It remained the largest contributor to headline WPI, accounting for around 594 basis points, the report said. Although inflation in manufactured products moderated marginally in October, several input-intensive industries continued to report elevated price increases. Inflation in chemical products stood at 17.53 per cent, while basic metals recorded 17.21 per cent and textiles 13.67 per cent.

UBI expects monetary policy to remain on a tightening path, projecting a 25-basis-point rate hike in December. It added that a 50-basis-point increase by both the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve remained a possibility, although it described this as a potential one-time tightening move for now. The report said the extent of relief from lower crude prices and the impact of weather conditions on Rabi crop output would be important factors shaping the wholesale inflation outlook in the coming months. (ANI)