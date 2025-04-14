user
New rules mandate testing and stamping of gas meters before use in trade

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement Monday that these rules make it mandatory for all gas meters used for domestic, commercial, and industrial purposes to undergo testing, verification, and stamping prior to their use in trade and commerce.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 14, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

The Department of Consumer Affairs has taken a significant step towards strengthening consumer protection, promoting fair trade practices, and ensuring accurate gas usage measurement by framing draft rules for Gas Meters under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011.

The re-verification of these gas meters is also prescribed under the rules to ensure their correctness when they are in use. The primary objective of these new rules is to ensure accuracy, transparency, and reliability in gas measurement. Verified and stamped gas meters will prevent overcharging or under-measurement, reduce disputes, and provide guaranteed protection to consumers against faulty or manipulated devices.

The re-verification of these gas meters is also prescribed under the rules to ensure their correctness when they are in use. The primary objective of these new rules is to ensure accuracy, transparency, and reliability in gas measurement. Verified and stamped gas meters will prevent overcharging or under-measurement, reduce disputes, and provide guaranteed protection to consumers against faulty or manipulated devices.

Consumers stand to benefit directly from standardised and compliant equipment through fair billing, improved energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs. In addition to consumer benefits, the rules provide a structured compliance framework for manufacturers and gas distribution companies, aligned with international best practices and OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) standards.

This alignment strengthens India's commitment to global standards, boosts credibility in international trade and encourages innovation and quality assurance within the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs, entrusted with ensuring the accuracy of all weighments and measurements, has followed a thorough and inclusive consultative process to draft these rules.

A technical committee consisting of representatives from the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs), industry experts and Voluntary Consumer Organizations (VCOs) was constituted to frame the draft. Simultaneously, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was engaged to examine the draft and provide scientific and technical inputs.

Draft rules were widely circulated among stakeholders, including manufacturers, testing laboratories, City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies and State Legal Metrology Departments.

Their feedback was carefully analysed and incorporated into the final draft wherever required. Multiple rounds of stakeholder meetings and inter-departmental consultations were held to ensure every aspect was comprehensively addressed, balancing regulatory requirements with ease of implementation.

Following deliberations, the rules were finalised with a provision for a transitional period to allow industry and implementing authorities to prepare for compliance. This measured approach ensures a smooth implementation across the country without disrupting gas supply or burdening consumers or businesses.

This initiative underscores the Department's commitment to modernising India's measurement ecosystem to be in line with global benchmarks, enhance consumer confidence, and promote efficiency and integrity in the market.

With these rules, India moves closer to a transparent and accountable system of gas measurement, aligned with its vision of consumer-centric governance and international standardisation.

