UPI down again! Nationwide outage disrupts digital payments; what you can do

Digital payments across the country are disrupted again. This is the second time in a week. On Wednesday, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service was disrupted across the country from the evening. It has been claimed to be the second major disruption in a week.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

UPI system down across the country

Due to fluctuations in some banks, problems arose in the UPI network on Wednesday night. NPCI tried to control the situation by contacting them, and it is known that the UPI system has stabilized somewhat.

article_image2

Problem with money transfer

UPI is an instant payment system created by NPCI. According to Downdetector, 449 complaints were registered by 8 pm. About 53 percent of users have complained about problems transferring money through the app.


article_image3

Customers angry over UPI down

Regarding the online transaction and UPI system being down, one user posted, 'What is happening to UPI these days? It is failing almost every day. At this rate, one day I will have to wash dishes in a hotel. The government should take appropriate steps to ensure that UPI works smoothly.'

article_image4

Mountain of complaints about service down!

According to Downdetector's report, the most disruptions occurred between 5 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday. Hundreds of users faced difficulties in digital payments. According to the report, 54 percent of users faced problems transferring funds, and 43 percent could not send money. More than 450 users have complained about this problem.

article_image5

SBI's online service disrupted

State Bank of India faced a major problem with UPI on April 1, 2025. Various users experienced problems with fund transfers, mobile banking, and ATM services.

article_image6

Frequent UPI service down

On March 26, digital transactions were disrupted across the country due to a massive UPI disruption. A large number of users reported problems with the instant payment interface.

article_image7

Technical error

NPCI occasionally faced technical problems, due to which the UPI service partially failed. This problem has now been resolved and the system has stabilized.

article_image8

Learn where the UPI system is controlled from

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system developed and operated by NPCI, an RBI-regulated entity.

article_image9

Demand for UPI transactions is increasing across the country

According to Worldline's 'India Digital Payments Report for 2H 2024', the volume of UPI transactions increased by 42 percent year-on-year to 93.23 billion in the second half of 2024.

article_image10

Distrust in digital transactions!

Many have expressed concern about the reliability of UPI. It has also been claimed that these disruptions in digital payment systems have become a challenge for users.

