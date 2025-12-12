India's Textiles Ministry has formulated a 40-country market diversification strategy and launched several schemes like PM MITRA and PLI to enhance its global footprint, boost manufacturing, and support artisans and weavers, says MoS Pabitra Margherita.

Global Market Diversification Strategy

The Ministry of Textiles has formulated a comprehensive 40 country market diversification strategy, identifying high-potential global destinations and undertaking structured outreach through Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry delegations, and Indian Missions abroad to enhance India's global footprint, Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita informed Rajya Sabha on Friday, in a written reply.

Key Government Schemes and Programmes

The Ministry of Textiles approved various schemes and programmes to encourage and promote the textile industry such as PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme for world-class industrial infrastructure; Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles to boost large scale manufacturing and enhancing competitiveness; National Technical Textiles Mission for research, innovation, market development and skilling. Among others are, SAMARTH - Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector; Silk Samagra-2 for sericulture development; Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) for modernization; National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicrafts Development Programme, Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme for end-to-end support to artisans, weavers and handicraft clusters, the MoS said in his written reply.

Export Promotion and Incentives

The government provides various incentives and benefits to enhance the competitiveness of textiles industry in the international and domestic market. The Ministry with support of EPCs has organized Bharat Tex in 2024 and 2025-- mega global textile event to strengthen international engagement, bringing together exhibitors and trade visitors from various countries, and showcasing the scale, innovation, and global competitiveness of India's textile ecosystem, the minister said.

Tax Rebate Schemes for Exporters

The Government is implementing the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for apparel garments and made-ups, based on WTO-compliant principles of zero-rated exports. "The textile products which are not covered under the RoSCTL scheme are supporting under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme along with other non-textile sectors. Under RoSCTL, more than 15,000 exporters have been benefitted from rebates on embedded taxes during FY 2024-25," the minister said in the written reply.

Trade Agreements and Export Missions

India has signed 15 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). These FTAs aim to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplify procedures, and address structural issues to make Indian Exporters more competitive in partner markets, he added.

The Government has approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) which is anchored in a collaborative framework involving the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, and other key stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards, industry associations, and state governments.

Input Cost Reduction and Tax Rationalisation

The Government has exempted import duty on cotton upto December 31, 2025 for reducing the input material costs for the textile industry, ensuring adequate supply and improving export competitiveness and enhancing overall industry efficiency, he apprised the Parliament.

Also, he added that the Government has rationalized the GST rate across the textile value chain to remove structural anomalies, reduce costs, boost demand, support exports and sustain jobs.

Textile and Apparel Export Performance

In another written reply, the minister apprised the House that India's export of textiles and apparel (including handicrafts) was USD 37,755.0 million in 2024-25 exhibiting a growth of 5.2 per cent compared to the previous year (2023-24).

Further, India's Textiles and Apparel exports, including handicrafts, stood at USD 20,401.95 million during April-October 2025, reflecting a marginal decline of 1.8 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year (USD 20,728.05 million), yet indicating overall stability in export performance despite global tariff-related and other external challenges, the minister added. (ANI)