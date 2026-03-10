The CCEA approved a revised cost of Rs 3630.77 crore for a 31.42 km Greenfield corridor to connect Jewar International Airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, boosting connectivity for South Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the Revised Total Capital Cost of Rs 3630.77 crore for the Construction of Greenfield Connectivity to Jewar International Airport from Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna Spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Project Details and Regional Impact

According to the press release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, "This 31.42 km long project corridor will provide direct and high-speed connectivity from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram to Jewar International Airport, thereby promoting economic growth and logistics efficiency across the National Capital Region (NCR)."

The corridor intersects the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), which enables multimodal transport convergence.

Strategic Importance and Elevated Corridor

The cabinet also informs that the elevated corridor is not merely a structural enhancement but a strategic enabler for urban transformation, regional connectivity, and national logistics efficiency. Its construction is very important to unlock the full potential of the Jewar Airport-Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor

It is also important to note that the construction of this highway will ensure sustainable urban development in Faridabad, the release added.

Elevated Highway and Cost Sharing

The release also noted that about 11 km length of this project is to be developed as an elevated highway, which forms a critical segment of the Greenfield connectivity between DND-Ballabhgarh Bypass and Jewar International Airport, which links it to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This corridor traverses the area earmarked for high-density urban development and future infrastructure expansion under the Faridabad Master Plan, 2031. The additional cost of the proposed elevated corridor is Rs 689.24 crore, and the Government of Haryana has agreed to bear Rs 450 crore for the elevated corridor. (ANI)