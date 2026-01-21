At WEF Davos, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy & Vaud CM Christelle Luisier Brodard discussed collaboration in skilling, retail & life sciences. Reddy proposed a 'Swiss Mall' in Hyderabad, receiving a positive response from the Swiss delegation.

Telangana and Vaud Explore Strategic Partnership

Christelle Luisier Brodard, Chief Minister of Council of Vaud, Switzerland and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy discussed the prospects of collaboration and partnership between the two states in the larger context of the free-trade agreement between India and Switzerland at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. As per the statement released by the Telangana government, the collaboration in areas include from culture and education, skilling & training - especially in hospitality management and sports. Leaders of the two states deliberated on mutual cooperation in sharing best practices in retail and life sciences sectors.

'Swiss Mall' in Hyderabad Proposed

CM Revanth Reddy, promoting the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and explaining the various opportunities, also proposed the idea of building a 'Swiss Mall' in Hyderabad - a first of its kind in the world, to which the Swiss delegation showed immediate positive response.

Broadening Cooperation and Future Steps

Both the Chief Ministers are football players and therefore discussed at length possibilities of partnership in sports. The Swiss delegation was enthusiastic about exploring ways to support the Chief Minister's vision for women empowerment through the self-help groups.

A Swiss team will soon visit Hyderabad to explore various opportunities in detail, promised Isabelle Moret, the Industries & Economy Minister of Vaud, the statement said.

About the World Economic Forum 2026

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."