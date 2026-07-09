At Prawaas 5.0, commercial vehicle firms showcased a dual focus on technology. Repos Energy emphasized tech-driven fuel management for existing fleets, while Switch Mobility launched its new EiV9 electric bus, highlighting the sector's shift to efficiency.

Commercial vehicle companies are increasingly focusing on technology-driven fuel management and electrification as they look to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs and support the next phase of India's transport sector, with companies showcasing new solutions at the Prawaas 5.0 mobility exhibition.

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Focus on Fuel Management

Repos Energy said improving the efficiency of conventional fuels through technology will remain equally important as India gradually transitions towards cleaner energy. "There are two challenges for India. One is to go for new fuel, which is energy transition. But more important than that is to use current fuel in a better way because we cannot change the infrastructure overnight," Repos Energy Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chetan Walunj told ANI.

Walunj said commercial vehicles are becoming increasingly technology-driven, making intelligent fuel management essential for improving fleet operations. According to the company, its Total Fuel Management platform helps fleet operators digitally monitor fuel procurement, consumption and payments, while artificial intelligence-based analytics can improve operational efficiency and fuel utilisation.

Switch Mobility Launches EiV9 Electric Bus

Meanwhile, launching its new EiV9 electric bus at the exhibition, Switch Mobility said it sees growing demand for electric buses across city transport, staff mobility and school transportation, and plans to expand its product portfolio in line with the country's shift towards cleaner mobility.

Speaking to the media, Switch Mobility Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Mani said, "We are very happy that we got a chance to launch our EiV9 vehicle. We want that in India, as the Hon'ble Prime Minister has said, the way we should move towards electrification, our product will continue to move in the same direction. In the coming time, we will launch many such models which will be beneficial for Indian customers."

The company said the EiV9 has been designed for multiple applications, including city, staff and school transport, and comes with multiple battery options, fast charging capability and safety features such as a Fire Detection and Suppression System. According to the company, the new platform is aimed at improving operational efficiency while reducing the total cost of ownership for fleet operators.

Digital Tech and Electrification Drive Sector

The announcements reflect the broader direction of India's commercial mobility sector, where companies are increasingly focusing on digital technologies, operational efficiency and electrification to help fleet operators improve productivity while supporting the transition towards cleaner transportation. (ANI)