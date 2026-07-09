Nissan Motor India has launched its new made-in-India C-SUV, TEKTON, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh. The model will be a key growth driver for domestic sales and will also be exported to the Middle East and Africa from its Chennai plant.

Nissan Motor India on Thursday launched its premium C-SUV, TEKTON, in the country, positioning the India-made model as a key growth driver for both the domestic market and exports to overseas.

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Nissan TEKTON: Pricing and Strategic Role

TEKTON has been launched at an introductory price starting from Rs 10.49 lakh for the T160 range and Rs 14.99 lakh for the T280 range. The company said TEKTON is the second product introduced under its India strategy in 2026 and is expected to play a central role in expanding Nissan's presence in the fast-growing premium SUV segment.

"We are building a stronger and more competitive Nissan in India. As we continue to strengthen our SUV-led portfolio and sharpen our market focus, the World Premiere of the all-new Nissan TEKTON reflects our ambition to combine global product strength with deep local relevance. TEKTON is a clear expression of how Nissan is transforming with purpose - towards a more competitive, future-ready portfolio," Guillaume Cartier, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan, said at the launch.

India as a Manufacturing and Export Hub

Manufactured at Nissan's Chennai plant, TEKTON will cater to Indian customers and will also be exported to markets in the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing India's role in Nissan's global manufacturing and export network.

Nissan said its strategy is aimed at strengthening its SUV portfolio while leveraging India as a production hub for global markets. The company believes that expanding exports alongside new product introductions will support long-term growth amid intensifying competition in the country's passenger vehicle market.

Key Features and Market Positioning

According to the company, it is the only model in its segment to offer a fully turbocharged engine lineup across all variants and comes with features including Google built-in connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and up to 700 litres of boot space.

Nissan said TEKTON represents more than a new product launch and is intended to strengthen the brand's position in India through premium offerings, advanced technology and greater localisation. The company added that the model has been developed to support both domestic demand and export opportunities, making India a larger contributor to Nissan's long-term global growth strategy. (ANI)