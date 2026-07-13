Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ABB signed a multi-million, multi-year agreement to transform ABB's global network operations using artificial intelligence, expanding their 20-year partnership with a new network-as-a-service model.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ABB signed a multi-million, multi-year agreement to transform the technology leader's global network operations using artificial intelligence. The expanded collaboration marks the next phase of a 20-year partnership between the two entities.

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According to a TCS exchange filing, the technology major will scale its current role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations through an integrated network-as-a-service model. Under the new mandate, TCS will assist ABB in improving its user experience, enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening security compliance, and preparing for next-generation digital operations.

The Future Network Model

The core of this engagement is ABB's Future Network Model programme, an enterprise-wide initiative designed to transform its global network into a standardised, centrally managed digital infrastructure. As the strategic programme partner, TCS will design, integrate, and run the global network ecosystem as a secure, modern, and AI-driven service while orchestrating a multi-vendor environment to ensure standardised operations worldwide.

Strategic Importance for ABB

Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB, emphasised the strategic importance of the infrastructure upgrade for the company's long-term business objectives. "The Future Network Model represents an important milestone in reinforcing the digital foundation of ABB's global operations," Joannou said. "As our business evolves, it is critical to have an ecosystem that is resilient, secure, and aligned with long-term transformation goals. Our association with TCS reflects a shared focus on delivery excellence, continuous enhancement, and building capabilities that can support our strategic priorities."

A Secure, Centralized Architecture

The initiative aims to replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable, and service-driven architecture. A centralized control framework will bring together service integration and management, a global network operations center, advanced security capabilities, and modernized local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and software-defined WAN systems. TCS will enable end-to-end monitoring and orchestration to deliver high-performance connectivity across these services.

TCS's AI-Driven Approach

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said, "For over two decades, TCS has had the privilege of supporting ABB's transformation journey, and the Future Network Model marks the next chapter in this partnership." "With AI embedded into the network operations model, supported by secure digital infrastructure and our deep domain expertise, we are bringing our 'infrastructure to intelligence' approach to build a resilient, intelligent network backbone," he added. "Through this engagement, we will enable network systems that can sense, adapt, and improve continuously, while strengthening reliability, security, user experience, and scale as ABB continues to advance as a future-ready enterprise."

Building on a Long-Standing Partnership

The long-standing partnership previously delivered several transformational programmes that strengthened ABB's technology foundation. Past initiatives included consolidating multiple ERP systems into a unified SAP platform and accelerating cloud transformation and adoption. (ANI)