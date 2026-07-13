The government is reviewing responses from messaging apps about a new username feature. A source said the Centre will decide after assessing the implications. The government is also looking into concerns related to Truecaller and cybersecurity risks.

Govt Examines Username Feature in Messaging Apps

The government is examining responses submitted by multiple messaging platforms on the proposed introduction of a username feature and will take a decision after assessing the implications and the reasons cited by platforms for introducing such a facility, a government source said.

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"We have received responses from multiple platforms. We are examining the responses. The platforms are explaining why they want to introduce or use this feature. We have to look at the matter from the perspective of its implications and the requirements behind the proposal," the source said.

He said the government would arrive at a decision only after completing its examination of the responses submitted by the platforms, indicating that the proposal remains under review. The proposed username feature is being assessed from the standpoint of its potential implications as well as the justification provided by messaging platforms for adopting such a mechanism. No timeline has been indicated for completing the examination or taking a final decision.

Truecaller Concerns Under Review

Responding to a separate question on concerns related to Truecaller, the source said the issue involves both technical and regulatory aspects and requires identifying the competent authority empowered to examine and act on the matter under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

"Under Section 70 and related provisions of the IT Act, there are rules regarding which agencies are authorised to take action. The issue is about identifying the appropriate agency that has the necessary powers to examine and act on the matter. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) believes it requires examination, and we will look into it," the source said. The source clarified that the government is not currently examining every aspect of the platform's operations. Instead, the immediate focus is on identifying the appropriate authority with the legal mandate to examine the issue and take any necessary action under the law.

Broader Cybersecurity Risks Addressed

On cybersecurity risks related to vehicles and other electronic systems, including battery management systems, the source said every form of electronic equipment should be viewed from a cybersecurity perspective as digital technologies become increasingly integrated into critical systems.

"Ultimately, any form of electronic equipment is a matter of concern from a cybersecurity point of view. We will take up these issues. There have been instances where vulnerabilities in systems, including battery management systems, have been reported. Wherever such cybersecurity concerns arise, they need to be examined and addressed carefully," the source said.

The government is simultaneously examining issues related to emerging digital platform features, regulatory oversight of technology services and cybersecurity risks in connected electronic systems, while seeking to ensure that appropriate legal and institutional mechanisms are in place to address such concerns. (ANI)