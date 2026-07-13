UIDAI now allows Aadhaar holders to add or update their email address directly through the Aadhaar app. This digital service enhances user convenience by reducing the need for in-person visits to update centers. The update is offered completely free of charge until December 31, 2026.

UIDAI rolls out Aadhaar email update feature

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new feature that allows Aadhaar holders to add or update their registered email address directly through the Aadhaar app. The move is aimed at making Aadhaar services more convenient and reducing the need for users to visit Aadhaar enrolment or update centres for a basic profile change.

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As part of the launch, UIDAI has announced that email updates made through the Aadhaar app will be completely free until December 31, 2026. After this promotional period, the standard update fee may apply as per UIDAI's prevailing rules.

Also Read: UIDAI's biometric Aadhaar update drive helps millions of students

Why registering your email matters

Linking an email address with Aadhaar provides an additional communication channel for UIDAI. Registered users can receive important alerts, authentication notifications, update confirmations and other Aadhaar-related communications directly in their inbox. It also helps strengthen account security by ensuring users receive timely notifications about activities linked to their Aadhaar.

How the Aadhaar app update works

The new feature is designed to simplify the update process using the Aadhaar app. Users can log in to the app, choose the email update option, enter the new email address and complete the verification process. Once verified, the updated email is linked to the Aadhaar record digitally, eliminating the need for physical paperwork in most cases.

The rollout is part of UIDAI's broader effort to expand digital self-service options, allowing users to manage key Aadhaar details through secure online platforms.

Free service available until December 31, 2026

UIDAI has confirmed that users can take advantage of this service free of cost until December 31, 2026. The initiative is expected to encourage more Aadhaar holders to keep their contact details up to date, ensuring smoother access to digital identity services.

Authorities recommend that users verify all personal information before submitting an update request to avoid delays or verification issues.

A step towards digital-first Aadhaar services

The latest feature reflects UIDAI's continued focus on improving digital governance and citizen convenience. By enabling email updates through the Aadhaar app, the authority is reducing dependence on physical service centres while making identity management faster and more accessible.

The move complements UIDAI's ongoing efforts to enhance Aadhaar's digital ecosystem with secure, app-based services. Users who have not yet linked an email address are encouraged to do so while the service remains free, ensuring they receive important Aadhaar-related updates and authentication alerts without additional charges.

Also Read: Aadhaar Update 2025: Fee Structure, Documents, and Process Explained