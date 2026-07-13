Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the expanding global footprint of India's agricultural exports. Products from various states, including mangoes, litchis, and millets, are entering new international markets, securing higher returns for farmers.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's agricultural and processed food exports are expanding their global footprint, with products from different states entering new international markets and helping farmers secure better returns.

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In a social media post, Goyal highlighted a series of export achievements spanning fresh fruits, millet-based foods and processed food products, saying India's produce is increasingly finding acceptance across global markets.

"India's exports are on a roll. From local farms to international shelves, India's finest flavours are winning hearts worldwide," the minister said.

Export Success Stories Across States

Mangoes Make a Global Splash

According to Goyal, fresh Amrapali mangoes from Jharkhand made their international debut in the United Kingdom and Dubai. The mangoes were grown by an all-women farmer-producer company, helping women farmers earn 180 per cent higher returns.

Minister also pointed out that the the GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mango from Madhya Pradesh was exported to the UAE, with farmers receiving around 40 to 50 per cent higher prices than those available in local markets.

According to the minister, premium Banganapalli mangoes from Andhra Pradesh were transported to Singapore by sea for the first time, demonstrating the growing acceptance of Indian fruits in overseas markets.

Cherries, Plums, and Litchis Find New Homes

He also highlighted that the premium Areco cherries and Centros plums from Jammu and Kashmir reached Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, enabling farmers to earn up to 120 per cent higher returns.

In another first, Himalayan litchis from Uttarakhand were exported to Italy, opening a new market for the state's fruit growers.

He shared that the fresh litchis from Punjab also entered the Oman market under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while GI-tagged Tezpur litchi from Assam reached Dubai, fetching premium prices for growers.

Millets and Processed Foods Enter Niche Markets

He shared that the botanical-infused millet functional foods from Karnataka were exported to New Zealand, adding that India's traditional millet-based products are now gaining popularity in international markets.

He also highlighted that 22.6 tonnes of dried whole egg powder from Odisha were exported to Austria, meeting some of Europe's toughest quality standards.

In the processed food segment, biscuits from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, reached Oman under the India-Oman Free Trade Agreement, opening fresh opportunities for India's processed food exports.

Economic Impact of Growing Exports

Goyal said every export shipment translates into better prices for farmers, more opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), more employment and stronger global trust in Indian products.

"From the farms of Assam to the orchards of Kashmir, from Varanasi's food industry to Karnataka's millet innovators, the world is embracing the taste of India," the minister noted. (ANI)