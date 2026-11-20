India's commercial coal mine auctions saw a significant boost, with bids rising fourfold as 20 new participants joined the process. The 16th round and 15th round second attempt drew 85 bids for 18 blocks across eight states.

India Sees Fourfold Rise In Bids For Commercial Coal Mine Auctions

Bids for commercial coal mines rose fourfold from the previous round, with 85 bids received for 18 coal blocks and 20 first-time bidders taking part, the Ministry of Coal said on Friday. The ministry’s Nominated Authority opened bids for the 16th round of commercial coal mine auctions and the second attempt of the 15th round. A total of 26 coal blocks across eight states were offered in the two exercises.

“The 16th round received 83 bids for 17 coal blocks, and the second attempt of 15th round received 2 bids for 1 coal block,” the ministry said in a release. Sixteen blocks received multiple bids, while eight drew none. The ministry said the 20 first-time bidders were new to the commercial coal mining auction process.

A technical committee will now examine the bids. “Technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted to participate in the electronic auction on the MSTC portal,” the ministry said. The bids were opened electronically in the presence of bidders. The authority then opened the sealed envelopes containing the documents submitted offline, with the proceedings displayed live on a screen.

The increase in bidding comes as production from captive and commercial coal mines rose 10.22 per cent to 210.46 million tonnes in 2025-26, according to the ministry. Under the commercial auction framework, there are no restrictions on the end use of coal. The framework also allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment through the automatic route.

Since commercial coal mine auctions began in 2020, the government has auctioned 145 mines across 15 rounds, drawing 44 new companies, the ministry said. It estimates that those mines will generate about Rs 47,500 crore in annual revenue and create around 4.9 lakh jobs.