CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran has cautioned against excessive financialisation, urging markets to fund productive investments rather than speculative trading, and stressed that finance must support real economic growth and employment.

CEA Nageswaran Warns Against Excessive Financialisation in India Now

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran on Friday cautioned against excessive financialisation at an early stage of India's development, stressing that capital markets must focus on financing productive investments rather than encouraging speculative trading. Addressing the CII Financing Summit in Mumbai on the theme "Capital Markets 2.0: Technology, Innovation, and Global Competitiveness," Nageswaran said the financial sector must return to its original purpose of channelling household savings into enterprises that manufacture goods, build infrastructure and generate employment.

"Too much finance, too early in the development cycle, will pull that ladder back," he said, referring to India's development aspirations. Highlighting the structure of India's financial markets, Nageswaran said equity market capitalisation stood at around 130 per cent of GDP, while the corporate bond market was around 16 per cent. "What we have not yet built is a financial system designed to finance the making of real things over 20–25 years," he said. He further noted that a market rewarding only asset-light businesses and quick returns would not finance cold chains, warehouses and food processing in rural India or provide patient capital to small manufacturers in Tiruppur and Ludhiana.

The CEA also raised concerns over speculative activity in India's equity derivatives market, which he said was among the world's largest in terms of the number of contracts traded. Citing SEBI studies, Nageswaran said around 93 per cent of individual equity derivatives traders lost money during the three years to March 2024, with combined losses of Rs 1.8 lakh crore. He further noted that more than three-quarters of individual traders had declared annual incomes below Rs 5 lakh in 2023-24, while over 75 per cent of those who incurred losses in two consecutive years continued trading in the third year. "Derivatives were invented to move risk from those who cannot bear it to those who can. In our market, a good deal of it has moved from those who understand it to those who do not understand it," he said.

Questioning whether technological advancements had strengthened the fundamental purpose of capital markets, Nageswaran acknowledged improvements such as next-day settlement, easier access to public issues and reduced intermediary fraud. However, he cautioned that technology had also made speculation easier for retail investors. "My own answer, unfortunately, is that on balance, technology has taken markets further away from their core function. They have become faster and safer in their mechanics while drifting away from their purpose," he said.

Calling for changes in how market success is measured, Nageswaran suggested evaluating capital markets based on their ability to mobilise long-term investment rather than trading turnover. He also advocated greater involvement of pension funds, insurers and provident funds in financing long-gestation projects in agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure. Additionally, he urged brokers and distributors to strengthen product suitability checks, disclose trading outcomes and take responsibility for financial products promoted through social media. "Will finance once again serve the real economy, or will it continue to rule the real economy?" he asked, adding that the answer would determine the stability of India's markets and the sustainability of its economic growth.