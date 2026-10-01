Sir Dorabji Tata Trust trustee Vijay Singh has sought a Charity Commissioner inquiry into the trust's governance, alleging its growing involvement in Tata Sons' commercial affairs could jeopardise its charitable status and tax exemptions.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust trustee and Vice Chairman of the Trust Vijay Singh has sought an immediate inquiry by Maharashtra’s Charity Commissioner into the trust’s governance, alleging that its growing involvement in Tata Sons’ commercial affairs could jeopardise its charitable status and expose its assets to substantial tax liabilities.

In an email dated September 25 addressed to the Charity Commissioner and the Deputy/Assistant Charity Commissioner for the Greater Mumbai region Singh, viewed by ANI, also sought scrutiny of trustee appointments and alleged interference with the independent decision-making of nominee directors on the Tata Sons board. Another trustee, Venu Srinivasan, has also written a similar letter to the Charity Commissioner, raising concerns over the trust’s governance and its involvement in Tata Sons’ affairs.

Allegations of Commercial Interference

“A matter of serious concern is the increasing involvement of SDTT and Tata Trusts in the commercial and strategic affairs of Tata Sons Private Limited,” Singh wrote. He argued that Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), as a public charitable trust, should not assume the functions of a commercial enterprise or directly participate in running Tata Sons’ business merely because it holds a substantial shareholding in the company.

Singh cited two Tata Trusts press releases dated September 17 concerning alternatives to listing Tata Sons and a proposal to provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group. According to his email, the first release recorded that Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had resolved in July 2025 that Tata Sons should remain unlisted and communicated that decision to the company.

The second, he wrote, outlined a proposal placed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel N. Tata before the Tata Sons board concerning monetisation of the SP Group’s shareholding. Singh said the proposal envisaged a buyout in two tranches, selective capital reduction through the National Company Law Tribunal and various financing sources.

Singh alleged that these actions showed the trusts, through their chairman and operating team, taking a direct role in identifying, negotiating and seeking implementation of substantial commercial transactions involving Tata Sons. He warned that such involvement could put the trust’s income-tax registration and exemptions at risk, potentially affecting its charitable corpus.

Concerns Over Trustee Independence

The email also challenged a circular resolution that Singh said SDTT circulated on September 16 to restrain Srinivasan, a nominee director jointly appointed by Sir Ratan Tata Trust and SDTT, from participating in or voting on the proposed listing of Tata Sons. Singh alleged that the move sought to prevent Srinivasan from exercising independent judgement and concentrate decision-making power within a smaller group of trustees.

Specific Demands for Inquiry

He requested an inquiry into the appointment and continued status of the trust’s existing perpetual trustee, the basis on which Noel Tata holds the chairmanship of Tata Trusts, the appointment of Neville N. Tata and the alleged exclusion of Srinivasan from relevant decision-making.

Singh also sought directions requiring Noel Tata to recuse himself from specified trust decisions concerning nominees and voting representation at Tata Sons, and to abstain from certain Tata Sons board deliberations.

Pending the inquiry, he requested that the composition of SDTT’s board of trustees remain unchanged and that decisions concerning its administration, management or composition be held in abeyance. He further asked the Commissioner to take action warranted by the inquiry’s findings, including possible suspension or removal of trustees.

The allegations and requests set out in the email do not constitute findings by the Charity Commissioner. (ANI)