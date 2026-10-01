Adani Ports' Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) completed its USD 750 million Phase II expansion, doubling its handling capacity to 3.2 million TEUs. The move aims to boost Colombo's status as a key transshipment hub in the region.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's (APSEZ) Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) has doubled its handling capacity to 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 1.6 million TEUs following a USD 750 million Phase II expansion, aimed at strengthening Colombo's position as a key transshipment hub, the company said in a press release.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Maritime Position

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya inaugurated the expansion on Thursday, with the increased capacity expected to enable CWIT to handle nearly 25 per cent of the Port of Colombo's targeted 13 million TEU capacity by 2028.

The expansion will also allow the terminal to simultaneously berth three ultra-large container vessels, strengthening its ability to handle vessels operating on the East-West trade route.

CWIT has handled 2 million TEUs within its first 18 months of operations, marking another milestone for the terminal after it became the fastest terminal at the Port of Colombo to handle 1 million TEUs within its inaugural year in 2024.

"The success of Colombo West International Terminal demonstrates what Sri Lanka can achieve when bold vision, trusted partnerships and modern infrastructure come together," Amarasuriya said. She added that investments such as CWIT are creating jobs, attracting international commerce and enhancing competitiveness as Sri Lanka seeks to strengthen its position as a maritime and logistics hub in the Indian Ocean.

A Statement of Confidence

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO, APSEZ, said the doubling of CWIT's capacity was a statement of confidence from APSEZ and global shipping lines. "Phase II is a landmark for APSEZ's international portfolio and sharpens our position across the Indian Ocean's key trade corridors," Gupta said.

Krishan Balendra, Chairperson, John Keells Group, said the terminal's 2 million TEU milestone in 18 months reflected the strength of the partnership between APSEZ, John Keells Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

Project Background and International Portfolio

CWIT was developed by APSEZ, John Keells Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority under a 35-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession and has generated more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The terminal is Sri Lanka's first fully automated deep-water container terminal and is designed to serve large container vessels through fully electrified operations. It has also recorded 17 million safe working hours.

APSEZ operates CWIT as part of its international port portfolio, which also includes ports in Australia, Israel and Tanzania. (ANI)