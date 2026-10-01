Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee to fast-track an interim trade agreement. The discussion focused on a "balanced and mutually beneficial" pact as part of ongoing bilateral efforts.

As part of ongoing bilateral efforts by New Delhi and Washington to forge a "balanced and mutually beneficial" trade agreement, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee. Sharing details of the encounter on X, Piyush Goyal stated, "Met USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee. Had a productive discussion with USTR Greer towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. We also exchanged views on G20 deliberations under US Chairship."

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

The two officials conferred on Wednesday, coinciding with a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, during which both leaders reviewed progress across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies, and other areas of mutual interest.

Ahead of the visit, the Commerce Ministry outlined the agenda for the discussions, stating, "Goyal will also engage bilaterally with his counterpart from the United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement of 7 February 2026."

Status of Trade Negotiations

Although both nations announced the finalisation of the framework for the initial phase of the BTA in February, subsequent shifts in the US tariff landscape have prompted extended negotiations on the pact.

Addressing the status of the negotiations, Piyush Goyal stated on September 24 that the trade pact between India and the US is "done and dusted" and will be executed once the United States gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market. Within the American market, India's primary regional competitors include China, Bangladesh, and member states of ASEAN.