Tata Steel will acquire a 52.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes and transfer its own steel tubes and colour-coated businesses for Rs 28,000 crore, aiming to expand its downstream integration and presence in higher-value steel product segments.

Tata Steel to Acquire 52 Percent Stake in APL Apollo Tubes Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tata Steel is set to acquire a maximum 52.38 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes through a promoter stake purchase and an open offer, while transferring its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to the company for Rs 28,000 crore, as it looks to expand its presence in higher-value steel products. In a regulatory filing, Tata Steel said it had entered into an agreement to acquire 26.38 per cent of APL Apollo's expanded voting share capital from S Gupta Holding Pvt Ltd, a member of the latter's promoter group, for approximately Rs 15,510.61 crore at Rs 2,100 per share. The acquisition will take place in three tranches, with the final tranche of 4.57 per cent expected to be completed by March 31, 2028, subject to regulatory approvals. Tata Steel will also make a mandatory open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders at Rs 2,301.40 per share, involving a consideration of up to Rs 16,755.66 crore. Assuming full acceptance of the offer and no other changes in share capital, its maximum holding in APL Apollo will be 52.38 per cent. Separately, Tata Steel will transfer its steel tubes business and sell its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd to APL Apollo for a combined consideration of Rs 28,000 crore. This includes its 1.7 million tonnes of steel tubes capacity and 800,000 tonnes of surface-coated steel capacity. The consolidation will initially take the combined tubes and colour-coated products capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per annum, with a target of 15.5 million tonnes by 2035. The expanded business is expected to comprise around 9 million tonnes of steel tubes and 6.5 million tonnes of colour-coated products. Tata Steel said the transaction would increase its downstream integration to approximately 53 per cent from 35 per cent, improving its product mix and exposure to higher-margin segments. “This strategic move helps to consolidate the Steel Tubes and the Colour Coated business under Tata Steel’s ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies,” Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said. The company has also outlined an ambition for the combined business to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in EBITDA, high returns on capital employed and a debt-free balance sheet. (ANI)