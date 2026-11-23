Indian equity markets opened with gains driven by strong foreign investment, but volatility caused indices to dip shortly after. While broader markets saw growth, sectoral performance was mixed with IT leading gains and metal stocks declining.

Indian Markets Open Higher Amid Volatility As FPI Inflows Continue

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday amid volatility, with the Sensex jumping 502 points and the Nifty crossing the 25,900 mark, extending gains amid continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and positive domestic market sentiment, even as most Asian markets traded in the red. The NIFTY 50 index opened at 25,929.15, gaining 128 points or 0.5 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 84,421.97, advancing 502.26 points or 0.60 per cent. But both indices turned red soon after opening amid volatility.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI, "Indian markets are pointing to a positive opening on a monthly expiry day. Strong FPI net inflows have led to a rising Indian market over the last 25 days." He further said that US Treasury Secretary Bessent's remarks against excessive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve over the weekend had slightly reduced expectations of a rate hike at the December 9 FOMC meeting, from 100 per cent to 93 per cent. According to Bagga, this led to a recovery in gold and silver prices during truncated Asian trading, with Japan's major financial market closed for a holiday.

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 gained 0.65 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.49 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.34 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index led the gains, rising 1.53 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index, which gained 0.95 per cent. The Nifty Private Bank index advanced 0.70 per cent, while the Nifty Media index rose 0.66 per cent. The Nifty Auto and FMCG indices gained 0.59 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively, while the Nifty Pharma index edged up 0.18 per cent. However, the Nifty Metal index declined 1.26 per cent.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, "We are witnessing heightened volatility across markets - equity, currency and metals. While globally equity markets are selling off led by an AI rout, India has been outperforming significantly led by fairly valued large-caps." He added, "The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost market sentiment, strongly supported by fundamentals. This month, so far, India has been the best-performing large market in the world. This trend has the potential to continue." He advised investors to manage heightened market volatility through calm, composed and systematic investment.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at USD 92.33 per barrel at the time of reporting. In the commodities market, gold prices recovered 1.83 per cent to Rs 1,24,004 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold after touching a yearly low in the previous session. Silver prices also gained 2.58 per cent to Rs 1,51,622 per kg. Among Asian markets, most indices traded lower. Singapore's Straits Times declined 1.27 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.70 per cent to 22,256. South Korea's KOSPI index dropped 3.5 per cent to 4,696. However, Taiwan's Weighted Index bucked the trend, trading 0.66 per cent higher at 36,321.